The DeLand Police Department met with one of the organizers this morning planning a protest in Downtown DeLand at noon today (Wednesday, June 3) and they have decided to move their protest to Earl Brown Park.
Several of them were at last night’s (Tuesday, June 2) protest and they have every intention of being peaceful, which we welcome.
The protest is still scheduled for noon. The police department will be there and we are working in coordination with the sheriff’s office.
We’ll also have an officer presence at Jimmy John’s to direct people to Earl Brown Park.
— Chris Graham, community-information specialist for the City of DeLand