As residents continue to recover from a tornado that raked through northern DeLand earlier this year, the city is offering more than 500 trees to affected property owners to help re-beautify the area.
From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, November 9 to Friday, November 13, several species of trees will be available to property owners who were affected by the August 18 tornado. The trees will be available for pick-up at the DeLand Municipal Airport’s Leigh Matusick Airport Management Center, 100 Flightline Boulevard.
Trees available for pickup are American elm, chinquapin, long leaf pine, loquat, pecan, pignut hickory, red cedar, trident maple and turkey oak. The trees will be available for self-pickup only.
For more information contact 386-626-7190.
— Chris Graham, community-information specialist for the City of DeLand