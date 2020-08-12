The Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway is rescheduled for the week of August 17.
After being postponed earlier this month due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Isaias, the 10th Annual Mayor’s Backpack Giveaway is scheduled to take place over several days from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, August 17 through Friday, August 21 at the Dr. Joyce M. Cusack Resource Center, 489 West Mathis Avenue.
Students need to be present with their parent or guardian to receive a backpack. To make the pick-up as contactless as possible, residents may pull up to the resource center, open the trunk of their vehicle and volunteers will place backpacks in the vehicle. Social distancing will be observed if people choose to pick up the backpacks themselves.
For more information or to donate, contact the Resource Center at 386-740-0808 or by email at shresourcecenter@gmail.com
- City of DeLand Community Information Specialist Chris Graham