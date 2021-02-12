The City of DeLand has partnered with Grow with Google to offer a free webinar to area organizations on how to reach customers online.
The webinar will begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, February 25 and will teach attendees on how customers find your business online and how to promote your business using Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and Smart Campaigns in Google Ads.
In this session, attendees will also learn how to:
• Improve your website’s visibility in Google’s organic search results, on all devices
• Maximize SEO strategies that are most important in 2021
• Attract new prospects with low-cost advertising
Led by Pamela Starr, one of Google’s professional national trainers, this is a can’t miss workshop for every small business owner and organization.
To register, people may follow this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7014186408118079244?source=GwG
— Chris Graham, community-information specialist for the City of DeLand