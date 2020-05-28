The City of DeLand is expected to reopen facilities to the public beginning Monday, June 1.
“Our intention is to reopen select facilities with new safeguards in place to protect our employees, residents and community stakeholders,” said Mayor Bob Apgar. “The city has always prided itself on being accessible to the public, and we’ll do our best to continue that while practicing social distancing.”
City Hall will reopen its doors on June 1. Later that night, it will also mark the first time the City Commission has held an in-person meeting at City Hall since March 16.
Seating will still be limited to about 15 members of the public at a time and residents will enter chambers from the first floor lobby and exit through the east end doors in the commission chambers.
After a participant makes public comments on a specific agenda item and if the commission chambers is at capacity, we would ask that they leave the commission chambers to allow others to speak.
Residents who do not wish to attend the meeting but would like to make a comment may do so by sending an email to commissioners through the city’s website up until 5 p.m. the day of the commission meeting.
Playgrounds and basketball courts will also reopen June 1 though we ask that residents follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Sanborn Activity and Event Center and Chisholm Community Center will reopen June 8 in a limited capacity to accommodate groups of 10 or less people per room.
The city is also implementing a number of safety measures to not only protect our community but our employees:
- Members of the public are encouraged to wear masks while inside city facilities.
- Sanitizer has been placed in prominent areas on the first floor of City Hall and other public areas in city facilities.
- Glass partitions have been installed in areas where employees interact with the public including the first floor of City Hall.
- Every general employee will be supplied with personal protective equipment should they need to use it.
- Every employee’s temperature will be checked on a daily basis.