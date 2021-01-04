Thank you to those residents who patiently participated in today’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution event. Wait times were long, but people were orderly and genuinely appreciative for the opportunity to receive a vaccine.
Throughout the country, demand remains very high while supply is low. Volusia County is facing the same challenges.
To ensure the safety of people waiting for the vaccine, we’ve adjusted plans for Tuesday’s distribution event at Daytona Stadium, 3917 LPGA Blvd. Although the police department has repeatedly encouraged people not to camp along LPGA Blvd., people are already doing so in anticipation for tomorrow’s event. To ensure their safety, the first 1,000 people will be allowed to enter the 64-acre Daytona Stadium through the facility’s north entrance beginning at 7 p.m. this evening.
This change will hopefully remove overnighters from the roadway and alleviate early morning traffic congestion on LPGA Blvd. and surrounding roads.
Incoming traffic should enter from the northbound lane of LPGA Blvd. Gates will close once capacity is reached and announcements will be made.
Restroom facilities are available inside the stadium. Vaccines will be administered by Florida Department of Health-Volusia beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5.
Persons wishing to get vaccinated are urged to review this information from Moderna about possible side effects and special medical conditions that may affect an individual’s ability to get this vaccine.
Before receiving a vaccination, there areacknowledgement and consent forms required to be completed and signed. They will be distributed onsite, but they can also be found at volusiahealth.com/shots for people to review and complete in advance.
Please note while this is the first vaccine distribution event in Volusia County, it won’t be the last.
We have been ensured by our partners at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia there will be additional public vaccination sites across Volusia County as more vaccines become available over the days and weeks ahead. Sites will rotate through areas on both sides of Volusia County to improve access for everyone.
— City of Daytona Beach Communications Manager Susan Cerbone