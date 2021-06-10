There’s good news for parents who are struggling to feed their children during summer vacation.
Volusia County’s Human Services Office is rolling out its Summer Food Service Program, which provides free breakfast and lunch meals for children ages 18 and under through Aug. 13. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, provides nutritionally balanced meals during summer break when schools are closed.
Children must be present to receive meals.
The following sites will participate in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be served Monday through Friday unless otherwise indicated.
All sites will be closed on July 5 in observance of Independence Day.
Daytona Beach
- Boys & Girls Club John Dickerson, 308 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5-9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Derbyshire Place, 962 Derbyshire Road (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- DME Sports Academy, 2441 Bellevue Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 6)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
- Hope Place Public Library, 1310 Wright St. (June 1 through Aug 14)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- John H. Dickerson Heritage Library, 411 S. Keech St. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch pickup: 10:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
- Midtown Cultural & Education Center, 925 George Engram Blvd. (June 7 through Aug 6)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Northwood Community Center, 1200 Ninth St. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to noon
- Palmetto Park Neighborhood Center, 450 Whitney St. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center, 625 South St. (June 7 through Aug. 6)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 6)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Sunnyland Park, 825 Washington St. (June 7 through Aug. 6)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Tubman-King Community Church, 1090 George Engram Blvd., (June 7 through Aug. 13 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Victory Global Academy, 1051 Mason Ave., (June 14 through July 30)
Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural Center, 1000 Vine St. (June 7 through Aug. 6)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
DeBary
- DeBary Hall Summer Camp, 198 Sunrise Blvd. (June 14 through July 30)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
DeLand
- Boy Scout Hut, 716 N. Frankfort Ave., (June 14 through July 30)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club Spring Hill, 935 Adelle Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5-9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Chisholm Community Center, 520 S. Clara Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 8:30 to noon
- DeLand Church of Nazarene, 913 E. New York Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- DeLand Regional Library, 130 E. Howry Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- First Christian Church, 1401 W. New York Ave. (June 7 through July 30)
Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 12:30 p.m.
- House Next Door Homework Club, 422 S. Delaware Ave; (June 7 through Aug 13; closed June 18)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to noon
- Salvation Army West Volusia, 1240 S. High St., (June 14 through July 30)
Breakfast: 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
- YMCA DeLand, 761 International Speedway Blvd. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
DeLeon Springs
- Malloy Community Center, 330 E. Retta St. (June 1 through Aug. 14)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch pickup: 8 a.m. to noon
Deltona
- Boys & Girls Club Harris Saxon, 2329 California St. (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5-9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Cornerstone Christian Church, 2813 Howland Blvd. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to noon
- Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Lake Butler Skate Park, 301 Courtland Blvd. (June 7 through August 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Wes Crile Park, 1537 Norbert Terrace (June 7 through August 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Youth Performing Arts Center, 689 Deltona Blvd. (June 7 through August 13)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Edgewater
- Boys & Girls Club Edgewater, 211 N. Ridgewood Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5- 9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Edgewater Public Library, 103 W. Indian River Blvd. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
- YMCA Southeast Volusia, 148 W. Turgot Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
HOLLY HILL
- Boys & Girls Club Holly Hill, 1044 Daytona Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5-9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- YMCA Holly Hill, 1046 Daytona Ave. (June 1 through Aug. 14)
Breakfast:8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
Lake Helen
- Boys & Girls Club Lake Helen, 493 S. Lakeview Drive (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5-9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Lake Helen Public Library, 221 N. Euclid Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Massey James Youth Center, 364 Church St. (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
New Smyrna Beach
- Babe James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Boys & Girls Club Oretha Bell, 813 Mary Ave. (June 7 through Aug. 6; closed July 5-9)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- New Smyrna Housing Community Resource Center, 600 Greenlawn St. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library, 1001 S. Dixie Freeway (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 10 a.m. to noon
Oak Hill
- Oak Hill Public Library, 125 E. Halifax Ave. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Orange City
- Everybody is Somebody, 289 E. Blue Springs Ave. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Orange City Public Library, 148 Albertus Way (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ormond Beach
- Astro Skate Center, 250 N. U.S. 1 (June 7 through Aug 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- Camp Destiny, 1060 W. Granada Blvd. (June 14 through July 30)
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Nova Community Center, 440 N. Nova Road (June 21 through July 30)
Breakfast: 8:45 to 9:45 a.m.; lunch: 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- South Ormond Neighborhood Center, 176 Division Ave. (June 14 through August 6)
Breakfast: 9 to 10 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1 p.m.
- YMCA Ormond Beach, 500 Sterthaus Drive (June 7 through Aug 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
Pierson
- Pierson Public Library, 115 N. Volusia Ave. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Port Orange
- All Saints Lutheran Church, 751 Dunlawton Ave. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- YMCA Port Orange, 4701 City Center Parkway (June 7 through Aug 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: noon to 1:30 p.m.
Seville
- St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 1835 Barton St. (June 7 through Aug 13)
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Additionally, the program will provide meals only to children enrolled at these sites:
- AMI Kids Volusia, 1420 Mason Ave., Unit 110, Daytona Beach (June 7 through Aug.13)
Breakfast: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.; lunch: 1 to 2 p.m.
- Bethel Christian Academy, 312 N. Duss St., New Smyrna Beach (June 7 through Aug.13)
Breakfast: 7 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- iBuild Academy, 123 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City (June 7 through Aug 13)
Lunch: 11:45 a. m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Little Explorers Montessori Summer Rec, 408 N. Ridgewood Ave., Edgewater (June 7 through July 30)
Breakfast: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Little Feet Academy of Ormond Beach, 250-A N. U.S. Hwy. 1, Ormond Beach (June 7 through Aug. 13)
Breakfast: 8 to 10 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- New Horizons Youth Academy, 2820 Doyle Road, Suite 8, Deltona (June 7 through Aug 6)
Breakfast: 7:30 to 8 a.m.; lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
For more information, call Volusia County’s Human Services Office at 386-254-4648 in Daytona Beach, 386-736-5956 in DeLand, or 386-423-3375 in New Smyrna Beach. Ask for extension 12980 or 12984.
In accordance with federal law and U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write to USDA, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave. S.W., Washington, D.C. 20250-9410, call toll-free 866-632-9992 or fax to 202-690-7442. Individuals who are hearing impaired or have speech disabilities may contact the State or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s Target Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339.
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.