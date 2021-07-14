Chad A. Gamble has been hired to serve as the city’s Public Services Director.
Gamble started in his new position last week following the retirement of longtime Public Services Director Keith Riger. Gamble was recently introduced to the City Commission.
“It’s been a real privilege to come down here and witness the warmth of this community,” Gamble said. “This town really has that close-knit feel to it and I want to thank you for welcoming me. I look forward to doing some awesome things with all of the partners in this community.”
Gamble comes to DeLand from Lansing, Michigan, where he served in a number of roles over the span of about 25 years including Chief Operating Officer, Director of Public Services and Assistant City Engineer.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University. He also holds a Professional Engineer’s license in Michigan