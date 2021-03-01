The economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic has been widespread across Central Florida. Florida TaxWatch recently released a new assessment about the state’s workforce, which indicates recovery will look differently depending on industry & region.
While 2020 ended with a glimmer of hope and hiring appears to be on the upswing, the sectors facing the biggest job loss continue to be in leisure and hospitality, administrative, and retail roles – positions that Goodwill Industries of Central Florida is actively recruiting for right now; no experience is needed. They will provide on-the-job training.
On March 10, the organization is hosting a hiring event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Orange City location (891 Harley Strickland Blvd., 32763). Job-seekers will have the opportunity to interview on the spot (with social distancing); face masks are also required. Anyone who is interested is asked to upload a current resume and complete an application online at www.GoodwillCFL.org beforehand.
Some of the vacant positions include:
- Cashiers
- Processors
- Store clerks
- Donation attendants
- Customer service supervisors
- Warehouse workers