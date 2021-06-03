Teens need summer jobs, and businesses have open positions to fill. The solution? A Pop-Up Job Fair for Teens!
Volusia County Schools will hold two Pop-Up Job Fairs for Teens – on both sides of Volusia County – on Wednesday, June 9. Both are free to attend, and registration is now open.
“Local businesses are struggling to find employees, and our students would love to gain job experience and earn some extra money,” said VCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Fritz. “This is a great opportunity to quickly connect employers with energetic and enthusiastic teens!”
From 10 a.m. to noon June 9, the Pop-Up Job Fair for Teens will be held at University High School cafeteria, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City.
From 1 to 3 p.m. June 9, the Pop-Up Job Fair for Teens will be held at Mainland High School gymnasium, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach.
Students can sign up at https://bit.ly/2SVl8gc. Come dressed for success and ready to interview!
Businesses are invited to participate at no cost; register at https://bit.ly/34DRD4W. Volusia County Schools will provide a table. For businesses not able to send a representative, VCS would be happy to distribute applications or information fliers at the event.
For more information, contact VCS Community Information at 386-734-7190 ext. 20230 orcommunityinformationservices@groups.volusia.k12.fl.us.
— Volusia County Schools Community Information Specialist Cindi Lane