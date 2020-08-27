When and where: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, August 27 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday, August 28, while supplies last at the Orange City United Methodist Church parking lot, 396 E. University Avenue, Orange City.
Volunteers will be observing a NO-CONTACT distribution. Recipients will drive up, pop open their truck, and volunteers will place several perishable and nonperishable food items, as well as PPE kits, in the trunk of the vehicle.
The PPE kits were funded from the federal CARES Act funding designated by Volusia County and distributed by Councilwoman Barb Girtman for District 1.
The giveaway is made possible through Backpack Buddies and Orange City United Methodist Church’s partnership with several community partners such as the United Way of Volusia & Flagler Counties, Volusia County, City of Orange City, GA Foods, Halifax Urban Ministries, Hunger Fight, Rue & Ziffra, All Quality Products and Mill Shop, Walmart of Orange City, LR Printing and others.
Over 40,000 pounds of food will be distributed. There will be perishable boxes that include meat, cheese, butter, produce, milk and many other food products. The program is open to all Volusia County residents.
ID is not required, and the limit is one box per household.
“We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with so many of our community members who have stepped up to supply critical resources for those most in need in our community. We look forward to providing this food and nutrition service to the community, “said Kelli Marks, founder of Backpack Buddies.
Backpack Buddies held its last food box giveaway on July 15, donating over 7,000 pounds of food to over 350 families.
Backpack Buddies was founded in September of 2019 by Kelli Marks, who also serves as a Councilwoman for Orange City.