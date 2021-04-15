Backpack Buddies hosting Community Food Giveaway April 16

Backpack Buddies is hosting its 13th Drive-Thru Food Giveaway Friday, April 16, at PFC Emory L. Bennett Veterans Memorial Park, 1365 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Orange City. The event will open at 9 a.m. and continue until noon, or while supplies last.
Volunteers will be observing a no-contact distribution: recipients will drive up, pop open their truck, and volunteers will place several perishable and nonperishable food items in the trunk of the vehicles.
The giveaway is made possible through Backpack Buddies and their partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Volusia, Society of St Andrew, County of Volusia, City of Orange City, All Terrain Tractor Service Inc., Synergy Equipment/Bobcat of Daytona, Well Med of Deltona, Dunkin Donuts, and many community volunteers.
More than 30,000 pounds of food will be distributed, including frozen meats, dairy products, produce, pastries, and many other food products. The program is open to all Volusia County residents only.
"The sustained impact of the pandemic means families are still struggling with food challenges” stated Backpack Buddies president Kelli Marks. “A Food Giveaway is able to provide these families with some sense of security and a peace of mind that their families will be fed. We are extremely grateful for our partnerships with many of our community members and businesses who have stepped up to supply critical resources for those most in need in our community. For many, food insecurity continues to increase. Backpack Buddies has stepped in to fight food insecurity and has already fed over 10,000 Volusia County Residents in just one year!"
Backpack Buddies held its last food giveaway Jan. 29 in Orange City, distributing more than 20,000 pounds of food to more than 300 families.
— Backpack Buddies Orange City