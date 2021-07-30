COVID-19 cases at hospitals in AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division continue to increase at a rapid pace.
As of this morning, AdventHealth has about 1,000 COVID-19 inpatients across the Central Florida Division which includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties. This surpasses the peak of about 900 the health system saw in January.
In response, AdventHealth Central Florida will move to ‘black’ status and will defer non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout the division. Patients will be notified if their procedure will be canceled.
“Cases continue to rise sharply with no sign that the surge is beginning to decelerate,” said Dr. Neil Finkler, chief clinical officer of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “This important step will help us create more resources for our clinical teams, and ensure that we can continue to care for our community.”
The elevation to black status also means:
- All hospital-based outpatient procedures will be deferred
- Outpatient surgery sites will only conduct time sensitive and urgent procedures
- Time sensitive pediatric procedures can be conducted with approval of the chief medical office