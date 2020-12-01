Class Notes: Volusia County Teacher of the Year finalists named

Five Volusia County teachers have been named Teacher of the Year finalists, who will now compete for the honor of being named Volusia County School District’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Two of the finalists this year are from the west side of the county: Frank Garaitonandia, an art teacher at DeLand’s Citrus Grove Elementary School, and Adrienne Palmer, a ninth- through 12th-grade ESE teacher at Deltona High School. The other three are Joe Biggs, a kindergarten teacher at R.J. Longstreet Elementary in Daytona Beach; Megan Martens, a kindergarten teacher at Sweetwater Elementary in Port Orange; and Joey Powell, director of bands at Silver Sands Middle in Port Orange. The winner’s name will be announced at a celebration in January
FUTURES Foundation for Volusia County Schools has hired Carol S. Grogg, CPA, in Daytona Beach Shores, as a Take Stock in Children (TSIC) College Success Coach. Her main area of concern will be with the high schools on the east side of Volusia County.
Grogg volunteers as a TSIC mentor and is a member of Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO).
The TSIC program provides a unique opportunity for deserving low-income students, many from minority families, to escape the cycle of poverty through education.
If interested in volunteering in the program, call 386-734-7190, ext. 50724, or email Shimene Shepard at sashepar@volusia.k12.fl.us.
School Advisory Council meetings
Some of the School Advisory Council meetings coming up in the near future are: George Marks Elementary in DeLand, Thursday, Dec. 10; DeBary Elementary, at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, in the art room; McInnis Elementary in DeLeon Springs, at 7 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; and Woodward Avenue Elementary in DeLand, virtually, at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Heritage Middle School
Heritage Middle School in Deltona will have student picture retakes on Monday, Dec. 7.
DeLand High School athletic schedule
Thursday, Dec. 3 — The Lady Bulldog basketball team plays host to Lake Brantley at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and the Lady Bulldog soccer team is at Pine Ridge at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 4 — The Bulldog boys’ soccer team is at Eustis High School at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 7 — The boys’ basketball team hosts Spruce Creek at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the girls’ soccer team is at Orange City University at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 8 — The girls’ basketball team is at University for games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the boys’ soccer team is at Deltona High at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 — The Bulldog boys play host to the Wolves of Deltona in basketball at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., while the girls’ weightlifting team travels to University at 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 10 — The girls’ basketball team will be in Lake County to play Eustis at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., and the girls’ soccer team will be at home at the Sperling Complex to face Seabreeze at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
West Volusia high-school football
The season drew to an end Nov. 20 for all the West Volusia high-school football teams. The final two in the FHSAA state football playoffs lost, with DeLand being topped by state-ranked Sanford Seminole, 28-13, and Pierson Taylor being shut out by Ocala Trinity Catholic, 49-0.
The following is the record for all six West Volusia high schools during this difficult season with COVID-19: DeLand, 4-3; Deltona, 3-4; Pine Ridge in Deltona, 0-4; Orange City University, 4-4; Deltona Trinity Christian Academy, 4-6; and Pierson Taylor, 5-4.
Stetson University
Stetson University will be having graduation ceremonies the weekend of Dec. 12 and 13 on the Stetson Green. On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m., the ceremonies will be for undergraduate commencement for the College of Arts & Sciences for arts, humanities and education and the School of Music; at noon will be undergraduate commencement for the College of Arts & Sciences for natural sciences; and at 3 p.m. undergraduate commencement for the College of Arts & Sciences for social sciences.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m., there will be undergraduate commencement for the School of Business Administration for business administration, business system & analytics, economics, entrepreneurship, family enterprise, international business, management, professional sales and sports business; at noon, undergraduate commencement for School of Business Administration for accounting, finance and marketing; and at 3 p.m., graduate commencement for the College of Arts & Sciences and School of Business Administration.
The Stetson University School of Music will present its 2020 Christmas Candlelight Concert virtually at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, on its YouTube channel.
Stetson University Athletics
The Pioneer Football Le a gue Pre s ident s Council has endorsed a six-game conference season to be played in the spring of 2021. The projected dates of competition are March 13 to April 17. The league includes Stetson University, along with Butler, Davidson, Dayton, Drake, Marist, Morehead State, San Diego, Valparaiso and newcomer Presbyterian.
The Stetson Hatter men’s basketball team schedule for the coming week or so includes the Hatters at Miami at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4; at Florida at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6; at South Florida at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8; at home in the Edmunds Center with Florida College at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10.
The Lady Hatter basketball team schedule has them at Miami at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6; at Furman at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10; and at South Florida at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
The Stetson basketball teams will begin the 2020- 21 season without fans in the Edmunds Center due to COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout Volusia County and the state of Florida. Live stats will be available for all home games at GoHatters.com/ stats.
— Send school news to Tony Tussing via email: at flacoach43@hotmail.com.