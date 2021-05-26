Woody's Bar-B-Q franchisees Cheryl Eagle, center, and Vince Eagle, right, display a model of Woody’s Bar-B-Q in Orange City presented to them in appreciation for a generous donation to Habitat for Humanity.
Accepting the check is John R. Zelle, left, of Snakebite Designs, the creator of the model. Such donations to Habitat for Humanity are especially welcome as the cost of building materials increases, Habitat officials say.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews