Members of the West Volusia Regional Chamber of Commerce can pick up new membership directories April 10, Executive Administrative Assistant Sherry DeCrenza announced.
“I will be in the office this Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Please call or email me at admin@westvolusiaregionalchamber.org to let me know if you would like to stop by to pick up some directories, and how many you need,” DeCenza wrote in a message to members. “Keeping with our social distancing rules, I will have them bundled for you and ready for quick pick-up. So please call first.”
The chamber address is 132 Treemonte Drive in Orange City, and the phone number is 386-218-0540.