The West Volusia Regional Chamber of Commerce is announcing the first West Volusia Halo Awards for unsung angels and heroes in the community.
Angels and heroes are people or businesses that combat adversity through feats of ingenuity, courage or strength, and those who perform great deeds or selfless acts for the common good. An angel can be an individual, business or nonprofit organization whose heroic efforts were based within West Volusia.
You can submit by Aug. 31 a name, a few sentences, and your angel’s contact information, along with a photo of them and their permission to use it.
The West Volusia Regional Chamber will be sharing Halo nominee profiles in its newsletter, website, social media, and local media. Each nominee must have a paragraph or two submitted explaining why they are being nominated, along with contact info, if possible.
Email nominations to admin@westvolusiaregionalchamber.org. Details on the nomination categories will be announced soon.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews