Approximately one in seven adults across Central Florida — including many in West Volusia — could experience food insecurity in 2021 due to the ongoing economic fallout from COVID-19. Neighbors in our community are struggling to put food on the table — many facing this difficult reality for the first time in their lives.
That is why Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, including Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, through the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, now in its eighth year.
The campaign, which has already begun, will run in stores and online through May 3. There are three easy ways for customers and members to participate:
Donate at checkout in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.
Round-up at checkout on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.
Buy a specially marked participating product in store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com. The supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits.
Since March 2020, Second Harvest has been distributing enough food for 300,000 meals a day — double the amount from before the pandemic. In that time, the food bank has provided 96 million meals across Volusia, Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole and Brevard counties.
To learn more about the campaign, visit www.FeedHopeNow.org.
