Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) has awarded the 2020-2021 Clerk of the Year Award to Volusia County Clerk of Court Laura E. Roth, Esq.
Outgoing FCCC President Tara S. Green, Clay County clerk of court and comptroller, announced the award during the association’s annual summer conference June 30.
“Clerk Laura Roth has been an instrumental voice in our plans and decision-making as an association, especially so during this last year,” said Green in a news release. “She’s a fierce advocate for her constituents, and she never shies away from taking on new responsibilities or initiatives for the benefit of all Clerks. [. . .] We thank Clerk Roth for her exceptional service and are proud to present her the 2020-2021 Clerk of the Year award.”
The Clerk of the Year Award is presented to an FCCC member who has demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to improving the ability of clerks and comptrollers to serve Floridians through professional education, legislative action and public awareness of the office.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews