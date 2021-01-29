Join Volusia County Economic Development at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, for a live webinar on the Paycheck Protection Program.
The webinar, aptly titled “Paycheck Protection Program Round Two — Do you qualify?” will have guest hosts Tom Daly, director of the Small Business Development Center, and Mike Sibley, a partner with James Moore & Company CPAs, address questions about the federal government’s PPP and who applies. The presentation will last approximately one hour.
Interested participants must submit all questions before the webinar. Questions can be emailed to VCED@volusia.org no later than Feb. 2.
To register for the webinar, click HERE.
For other questions relating to business assistance in Volusia County, individuals can call Volusia County Economic Development at 386-248-8048 or email vced@volusia.org.