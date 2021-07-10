A $24.6 million upgrade to Volusia County’s public safety radio system earned the County Council’s unanimous approval recently to improve emergency response to homes and businesses.
All first responders in Volusia County — law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services — rely on the radio system to communicate with each other in the field, receive real-time updates and stay connected to the dispatch center while responding to emergencies. Effective and reliable communication is essential. In an emergency, it can be a matter of life and death.
The existing communication system, which supports more than 9,000 radios, is nearly 30 years old, and the technology has reached the end of its life cycle. In many cases, replacement parts are no longer available. Meanwhile, public safety radio needs have advanced beyond the capability of the units currently in use.
Developed by public safety professionals, P25 standards for two-way radio systems have become the industry norm because of their enhanced reliability and the ability for radios on different systems to communicate with each other regardless of the manufacturer. The ability to effectively connect with other radio systems is particularly important in fast-moving events that involve multiple jurisdictions, and absolutely crucial for the safety and protection of both residents and responding officers.
The county has been planning for years for the new system and the related costs. Last year, the County Council selected Communications International Inc. of Vero Beach, the same company that implemented its original radio system, to implement the new P25 system. Because of the complexity of the project, the contract took months to write and negotiate.
The culmination of years of planning resulted in the council approving the spending of $24,657,650.97 to upgrade the radio system. The bulk of the money, about $23.5 million, is for the system backbone, such as tower site equipment and dispatch consoles, as well as approximately 3,300 new radios and upgrades to existing radios. The contract also includes maintenance for 17 years after the system is completed.
As part of the upgrade, the county plans to increase the number of towers from 13 to 15 to improve radio coverage — adding one in Bunnell on a site shared with Flagler County, and another that will be built in Osteen.
Sheriff Mike Chitwood, whose deputies are one of the biggest users of the radio system, expressed gratitude for the improved system that’s coming and said the public will be safer because of it.
“This is a crucial technology upgrade that will ensure our first responders have a state-of-the-art lifeline to get help where it’s needed,” Sheriff Chitwood said. “Our men and women in uniform are better equipped and our residents and visitors are safer thanks to this move, and I’m grateful to the County Council, administration and every member of staff for their foresight on this project.”
The entire project is expected to take approximately 2 1/2 years to complete.