The Volusia County Economic Development “Q Book” Quarterly Report for the first quarter of 2021 is now available.
The report includes updates on current labor market conditions for Volusia County and municipalities, average annual wage comparisons by industry and region, and permit trends and activity by municipality for commercial new construction, commercial redevelopment, and residential new construction building permits.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews