The Volusia County Business Incubator will host its 10-year anniversary celebration, client showcase and open house 4-6:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, in its Daytona Beach International Airport facility at 601 Innovation Way.
The event is open to the public and will include tours of the facility; pitches from clients; and award presentations for entrepreneur, client and graduate of the year. The event is free, and will include refreshments and prize giveaways.
For questions, call 386-872-3100 or RSVP online at www.eventbrite.com/e/volusia-county-business-incubator-10th-anniversary-client-showcase-open-tickets-158765869991.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews