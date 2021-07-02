Veteran-owned small businesses (VOSB) can access federally owned personal property no longer in use through the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program.
GSA oversees the reuse and donation of federal personal property and manages GSAXcess.gov, allocates property to the states for donation, and reviews State Agency for Surplus Property (SASP) operations.
VOSBs may access these surplus properties from the SASP in the state where the property will be primarily located and used. They must agree in writing that their business is located and operated within the state; is unconditionally owned and controlled by one or more eligible veterans, service-disabled veterans, or surviving spouses; and has registered and is in “verified” status in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs data.
Learn about other eligibility requirements at sba.gov/federal-contracting/contracting-assistance-programs/veteran-assistance-programs.
