A change of leadership is taking place at one of DeLand’s longest-standing insurance firms. Matthew Maniscalco, currently the vice president of sales and marketing, will take over as president and CEO of Page Insurance Agency on Monday, June 1.
Maniscalco, 36, is replacing Doreen K. Courtheyn, who has worked for the agency for more than 40 years and has been president since 2007. She is stepping down as president to serve as an adviser to the company in her final year before retirement.
“In bringing Matt in, I had this in mind,” Courtheyn told The Beacon. “I didn’t know when it would happen or how, but I wanted more time for myself.”
Courtheyn said she plans to devote more time to her husband and her family, including Matt — her son-in-law — and his wife, Kristy, along with their kids, Dominic, 5, and Juliana, 3.
Another daughter, Kelly, doesn’t have children, Courtheyn said, adding she also plans to do more golfing and working on crafts.
“This will give me more time to do those things,” she said.
Page Insurance Agency, founded in 1965, is one of Volusia County’s largest and longest-standing family-owned insurance firms. Its office is at 500 E. New York Ave. in DeLand.
Maniscalco, who joined the Page Agency in November 2016, said the promotion is exciting.
“I think it is an awesome opportunity,” he said. “The legacy and history of this agency speaks for itself, and getting the ability to build on that is an honor. … What (Courtheyn) built is only something I can take to the next level.”
Serving on the company’s board alongside Courtheyn and Maniscalco are Phyllis Matthesen, vice president of personal lines, and Marcie Kirkland, vice president of commercial lines. All four corporate partners are proud DeLand natives and alums of both DeLand High and Stetson University’s Leadership DeLand program.
Maniscalco went to work for the Page Agency after eight years in corporate banking. He said he left to follow his passion for small business and community involvement.
Maniscalco, who lives in DeLand with his family, is a DeLand Little League coach and a member of the DeLand Breakfast Rotary, serves on the foundation board for AdventHealth DeLand, and is a contributing member to both the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance and the West Volusia Regional Chamber of Commerce.
While Maniscalco is familiar with the Page Agency’s internal workings, being in charge under her guidance will give him a chance to learn even more, Courtheyn said.
“He will feel more comfortable, and I will feel more comfortable,” she said.
Courtheyn said she sees clear sailing ahead for the business.
“With Matt, Phyllis and Marcie, there won’t be any problems,” she said. “With the three of them, there won’t be any stopping them.”