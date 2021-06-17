Administration (TSA) is ready for a continued surge in travelers at Daytona Beach International Airport and across the country as the summer travel season kicks into higher gear.
As travelers prepare to fly again — after more than a year for many — TSA has provided tips and advice on what is and is not permitted in carry-on bags when traveling by air.
Passengers bringing firearms to airports is a growing national problem. TSA officers detected twice as many firearms per million passengers screened at airport security checkpoints in 2020 compared to 2019. Throughout 2020 across the nation, TSA caught approximately 10 firearms per million passengers screened, as compared to about five firearms per million passengers screened in 2019.
The agency didn’t provide statistics for DBIA.
TSA officers every year also take custody of thousands of pounds of voluntarily abandoned property consisting of prohibited items — like knives, brass knuckles, and hazardous materials such as household chemicals.
While making travel less stressful, the travel tips being offered also will help passengers avoid civil penalties of up to $13,910.
For instance, passengers are reminded that the 3-1-1 rule still applies to carry-on bags. Liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes must be 3.4 ounces (100 ml) or less per container and must be in one quart-sized, clear, plastic, zip-top bag. One bag is permitted per passenger, and the plastic bag must be taken out of the suitcase and placed into a screening bin.
Medications, baby formula and food, and breast milk are allowed in reasonable quantities exceeding 3.4 ounces and don’t have to be in a zip-top bag, but they must be declared for inspection at the checkpoint before bags enter the X-ray tunnel.
If in doubt, TSA suggests passengers put liquids, gels, aerosols, creams and pastes in checked baggage.
The agency held occasional TSA Precheck enrollment events during the pandemic to simplify the airport screening process.
One event was held earlier this week at DBIA, and another one is set for mid-September. Travelers who want to learn more or sign up for the program before then can do so online at www.tsa.gov/precheck.
Precheck allows participating flyers to leave on shoes, light jackets and belts, and keep laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags.
During on-site enrollments, applicants are fingerprinted for a background check. The $85 application fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.
At on-site events, applicants must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation, such as a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver’s license. For specifics of required documentation, visit universalenroll.dhs.gov/programs/precheck.
Successful applicants will receive a known traveler number (KTN) via U.S. mail within 45 days that is valid for five years. The enrollee would enter the KTN when booking travel arrangements with a participating airline.
For more information about Daytona Beach International Airport, visit www.flydab.com.