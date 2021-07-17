Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, Ph.D., announced that Lua Hancock, Ed.D., vice president for campus life and student success (CLaSS), left the school July 7 following her decision to step down from her position after more than a decade at Stetson.
“My time at Stetson has been the highlight of my career,” said Hancock. “I am proud of the work we have done as a community. The students, staff and faculty are genuine and focused on learning in powerful ways. I will greatly miss this community.”
Hancock left to expand her work as a leadership coach and consultant focused on areas that include organizational leadership, strategic planning, emergency management response, and diversity and equity.
“Lua is an incredible campus leader, and she and her team in Campus Life and Student Success stepped up masterfully during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Roellke. “Faced with exceptional challenges in a rapidly evolving public health context, they were responsive, flexible and nimble in addressing community needs and maintaining a safe and healthy campus community. The entire university owes Lua, Larry, Lynn and the Campus Life and Student Success team a big ‘thank you’ for their achievements. I am personally grateful to Lua and her team for all that they have accomplished during my first year as Stetson’s president.”
Hancock has been with Stetson University since September 2010 as the associate provost. She was later promoted to the role of vice president of campus life and student success.
During COVID-19, she led the initial emergency response team and policy group to address issues associated with student health and safety, helped form Stetson’s Safer Campus Task Force, and provided direction and guidance as the community navigated the pandemic mitigation and safety guidelines that allowed the university to continue to meet the learning mission.
While at Stetson, Hancock was instrumental in the creation of One Stop as a single point of contact for students to address all their typical university needs in the Rinker Welcome Center.
She helped launch the Hollis Family Center for Student Success in the duPont-Ball Library, and worked on updating and relaunching student food services with a focus on local food sourcing and reduction of food waste.
Hancock played a key role in opening the campus community collaboration and gathering space with the renovation and expansion of the Carlton Union Building (CUB), finished in 2019.
Hancock has a Master of Science in conflict analysis and resolution and a Doctor of Education in higher education administration.
Roellke named both Larry Correll-Hughes, Ph.D., currently assistant vice president for campus life and student success and executive director of residential living and learning; and Lynn Schoenberg, Ed.S., Stetson’s dean of students, as co-interim vice presidents of campus life and student success. The two will serve in this position while a national search is launched. Together, Hancock, Correll-Hughes and Schoenberg have worked as a close-knit team since 2015.
Founded in 1883, Stetson University is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stay connected with Stetson on social media.