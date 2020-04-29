Stetson University School of Business Administration is launching its human resource management (HRM) program, which will yield impactful contributions to Central Florida, where there is an expected increase in jobs over the next 10 years.
According to a 2018 Bureau of Labor Statistics report, the employment of HR managers is projected to grow by 7 percent in the United States through 2028, which is faster than the average for all occupations.
Burning Glass Technologies, an analytics software company that provides Stetson and other higher-education institutions and businesses with career data, states that in Greater Orlando the HR field has been designated as a high-growth area over the next 10 years, with an expected 17.89-percent increase, compared to an 11.28-percent rise in the total labor market.
“As organizations seek to develop strategies that address shifts in employee skill requirements, the demand for qualified HR professionals across all functional areas is increasing,” said Juanne Greene, DBA, assistant professor of human resource management. “Stetson University’s human resource management program will equip students with relevant skills and knowledge and prepare them to meet this critical organizational need.”
“Responding to this need in the market is more important now than ever, as organizations will grapple with a myriad of HR-related issues as part of their post-COVID-19 recoveries,” said Kelly Hall, DBA, assistant professor of management. “For many organizations, this will include new approaches to job design, workforce planning and recruitment, as well as learning and development efforts.”
The program is currently accepting students for fall 2020. Students will have an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Business Administration or minor degree in HRM.
“Adding human resource management to the School of Business Administration’s portfolio of academic programs will provide students with expertise in an area of business where there is a significant demand for professionals,” said School of Business Administration Dean Neal Mero, Ph.D. “An exceptional team of faculty members provided their expertise and assistance, and made this new program possible.”
HRM students will develop discipline-specific competencies and skills while mastering key content areas in each HR function, including employment law, recruitment and selection, training and development, and performance management. In addition, students will have an opportunity to put their learning into practice during a required HR internship.
Founded in 1883, Stetson is the oldest private university in Central Florida. Stetson University ranks No. 5 on U.S. News & World Report’s 2019 list of Best Regional Universities (South), and has been recognized as one of The Princeton Review’s 385 Best Colleges, 2020 edition.