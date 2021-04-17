Sustainability in the workplace reduces waste and protects the planet for future generations. Eco-friendly initiatives have become essential company practices that benefit businesses by lowering energy consumption and costs, and boosting brand awareness.
Now, to provide business leaders with fundamental information and practical guidance on developing and implementing a viable business sustainability plan, the Professional and Corporate Education (PaCE) program in the School of Business Administration at Stetson University is launching a Sustainability Series, according to a news release.
The six-part series will be offered via Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5-7 p.m., beginning Tuesday, May 11, and continuing through Thursday, May 27.
The instructor will be Lia Colabello, a sustainability consultant to corporate clients.
“‘Doing well by doing good’ is a mantra many businesses are aligning with today,” Colabello, founder and managing principal of Planet+Purpose Solutions (PPS), said in the release. “Adding sustainability to a company’s list of key-performance indicators will pay off in both the short and long term. This course will assist business leaders with formulating their approach to develop a robust corporate responsibility plan.”
PPS is a consulting practice that develops and manages comprehensive sustainability initiatives for organizations.
In the course, guest speakers will be discussing sustainability practices at their organizations. Guest lecturers include Stetson University President Christopher F. Roellke, Ph.D.; Jason Evans, Ph.D., executive director of Stetson’s Institute for Water and Environmental Resilience (IWER); and representatives from Costa Sunglasses and Nuun. Spokespeople from 1% for the Planet and the 5 Gyres Institute will talk about the role that cause-partnerships play in advancing the shared goals of environmental and social stewardship.
“Sustainability is necessary for preserving the planet and its resources,” Bud Hanson, MBA, executive director of PaCE, said in the news release. “Companies may not know how to start integrating sustainability into their business operations. This course will provide participants with practical applications and tangible processes on sustainability.”
The course includes an overview of trends in corporate sustainability, guidelines for creating a meaningful strategy, feasible tips for building a conservation culture within an organization, and a number of other topics.
Stetson has been making strides in sustainability for nearly two decades, earning national recognition as a leader in business sustainability, the release states. In 2003, Lynn Business Center, which houses the School of Business Administration, earned a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification and was Stetson’s and the State of Florida’s first green building.
The six-part series costs $1,250. More details can be found atwww.stetson.edu/business/pace/sustainability-series.php.