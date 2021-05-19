Stetson students Nesha Mutuku and Kendall Buck

Stetson students Nesha Mutuku, left, and Kendall Buck

Two Stetson University student entrepreneurs from the School of Business Administration have reaped some cash awards for their inventions.

Senior Nesha Mutuku of Atlantic Beach won first place and $10,000 during Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s virtual Launch Your Venture pitch competition.

Mutuku also placed third and received $2,000 during the virtual REEF Governor’s Cup Competition. She pitched her Swally — a play on the words “smarter wallet” — financial app during both contests.

Swally is a free financial app that would automatically categorize direct deposits into digital envelopes and use a percentage of the funds to pay for bills, groceries and other necessities.

Kendall Buck, who is from Gilbert, Arizona, won first place and $8,000 during the virtual Frank and Ellen Daveler Entrepreneurship Program pitch competition. She pitched her Herbtastic (formerly the Herbie Rake) cooking utensil during the contest.

Herbtastic is a double-sided, red rake that removes the leaves off herb stems, and can be used on any herb. It retails for $12.95, and is available on Amazon and at brick-and-mortar stores in DeLand and elsewhere, including The Anointed Olive, The Galley, The Ancient Olive and The Olive Pantry.

Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.

— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews 