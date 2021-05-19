Two Stetson University student entrepreneurs from the School of Business Administration have reaped some cash awards for their inventions.
Senior Nesha Mutuku of Atlantic Beach won first place and $10,000 during Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s virtual Launch Your Venture pitch competition.
Mutuku also placed third and received $2,000 during the virtual REEF Governor’s Cup Competition. She pitched her Swally — a play on the words “smarter wallet” — financial app during both contests.
Swally is a free financial app that would automatically categorize direct deposits into digital envelopes and use a percentage of the funds to pay for bills, groceries and other necessities.
Kendall Buck, who is from Gilbert, Arizona, won first place and $8,000 during the virtual Frank and Ellen Daveler Entrepreneurship Program pitch competition. She pitched her Herbtastic (formerly the Herbie Rake) cooking utensil during the contest.
Herbtastic is a double-sided, red rake that removes the leaves off herb stems, and can be used on any herb. It retails for $12.95, and is available on Amazon and at brick-and-mortar stores in DeLand and elsewhere, including The Anointed Olive, The Galley, The Ancient Olive and The Olive Pantry.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews