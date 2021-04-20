After conducting a national search, Stetson University has appointed Ray Nault, Ed.D., as its vice president of enrollment management.
Nault succeeds Joel Bauman, Ph.D., who left to become the senior vice president for enrollment management at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh last summer.
Nault has been leading Stetson as its interim vice president of enrollment management since July 2020. He also served as the interim director of financial aid in fall 2019.
Nault received his doctorate in educational leadership and management and his Master of Science in higher-education leadership from Capella Universityand his Bachelor of Arts in history and criminal justice from Franklin Pierce College.
Nault also is the founder and president of College Aid Services LLC in Miami, which focuses on providing customized financial-aid solutions to students at higher-education institutions around the country.
