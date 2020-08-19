Steak ’n Shake recently announced the revival of its historic drive-in service at restaurants across the U.S., including the one on Saxon Boulevard in Orange City.
The move is a way to offer customers a safe and fun way to enjoy a meal, a company official said.
“Today’s pandemic world has enabled us to revitalize the Drive-In experience with renewed purpose,” Steve May, a senior vice president at Steak ’n Shake, said in a news release. “Our modern version of the Drive-In not only reinforces those early days with delivery right to your car — but it also fits perfectly into today’s reality, offering our guests a way to enjoy dining out of the house while still protecting their family’s health.”
At locations across the country, customers can relive the experience of visiting a Steak ’n Shake of yesteryear by pulling up to a parking spot denoted by signage evoking a 45 rpm record popular in the 1950s, then placing their order on an app. (The Orange City restaurant designates the parking spaces with special numbered signs, but not records.) Nostalgia meets efficiency via the Steak ’n Shake mobile app, through which customers place their orders directly.
Then, just like in the past, a carhop will deliver the order on a tray and attach it to an open car window for customers to enjoy in the safety of their car. Alternatively, outdoor picnic tables are available for guests who prefer to dine outside of their vehicles.
“The relaunch of our Drive-In Service allows us to bring the legacy of our brand to life in an unforgettable way,” May said. “Ultimately, the return of the Car Hop allows us to do what we do best – serve customers in a fun way for a memorable dining experience.”
Drive-in service launched at Steak ’n Shake locations across the U.S. this summer. For a complete list of locations offering drive-in service, visit www.steaknshake.com. You can also use that site to order online.
Steak ’n Shake says it is committed to protecting the health of its customers and employees. For more information about safety and sanitation protocols at Steak ’n Shake restaurants, visit www.steaknshake.com/covid-19.
Steak ’n Shake claims to have pioneered the concept of premium burgers and milkshakes. Founded in 1934 in Normal, Illinois, Steak ’n Shake is known for its handcrafted, premium steakburgers and homemade milkshakes and has more than 500 locations across the United States and globally.
For more information, visit www.steaknshake.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @steaknshake.