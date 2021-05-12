The requirement for unemployed Floridians to prove they are searching for work could go back in effect in late May, if Gov. Ron DeSantis allows his waiver of that requirement to expire.
According to the website of the state Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), to comply with federal law, beginning May 10, claimants will be required to return to the CONNECT system every two weeks to request their benefits or “claim their weeks.” In so doing, claimants will confirm that they are still unemployed and acknowledge that you are able and available for work.
The unemployed must claim their weeks in order to receive benefits. Claimants will be able to request a benefit payment for each week available, the website says.
DeSantis had directed DEO to waive the work search and work registration requirements for claimants through May 29. However, while answering work-search questions is still required to process a claim in the CONNECT system, it will not impact benefit payments, the website says.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews