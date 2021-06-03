Florida will end its participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) program, the $300-per-week supplemental FPUC payment, effective June 26 as part of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s “Return to Work” initiative.
The additional Federal Reemployment Assistance Benefit programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), will continue for the time being as DEO continues to carefully monitor job-posting and industry-hiring trends.
These additional federal benefit programs are set to expire Sept. 6, 2021.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews