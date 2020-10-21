Sparton Corporation, a leading provider of sonobuoys for the U.S. Navy and engineered products for the defense industry, recently announced it has completed the relocation of its headquarters from Schaumburg, Illinois, to its primary manufacturing facility in DeLeon Springs.
The relocation is a reflection of Sparton’s belief in and commitment to Volusia County, and its diverse and highly talented community of professionals and skilled workforce, company officials said.
“Sparton has had a significant presence in DeLeon Springs for more than three decades and we have always been impressed with the talent, expertise and dedication of the workforce in our DeLeon Springs facility,” Bill Toti, president and chief executive officer of Sparton, said in a news release announcing the move. “Several of our employees have been here for more than 30 years and we are proud to formally recognize DeLeon Springs as our headquarters.”
The move adds about 100 employees to Sparton’s existing workforce of about 600 in DeLeon Springs.
With its 120-year history and decades of defense experience spanning from World War I, Sparton has become the partner of choice for domestic and international defense applications. As a pure-play defense supplier, Sparton focuses exclusively on providing best-in-class, innovative solutions and executing on strategic opportunities to build upon its market leadership, the news release states.
According to its website (www.sparton.com), Sparton designs, develops and produces proprietary products for domestic and foreign defense and commercial needs. The company has three divisions offering a range of engineered products, from sonobuoys to inertial systems to ruggedized displays and rugged computers.
Sparton Undersea Warfare Solutions division in DeLeon Springs is a world leader in the design, development, testing and production of complex maritime electronic mechanical systems, including sonobuoys in support of anti-submarine warfare, submarine-deployed products supporting undersea warfare, and depth-rated encapsulated systems to support subsea and seabed warfare, the website states.
Sparton Aydin division, based in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, is the industry leader in the design development, testing and production of ruggedized displays for military and industrial use.
Sparton Stealth division, based in Ontario, Canada, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of industrial computer components, and industrial-grade small form factor PCs.
In July, Sparton Corp. announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of its contract manufacturing unit, Manufacturing & Design Services (“MDS”), to One Equity Partners. With the closing of the transaction, the MDS business has been re-branded as Spartronics. The sale also included Sparton’s property in Schaumburg, resulting in the company consolidating all operations in DeLeon Springs.
Sparton officials said the company now is focusing on its engineered defense products business. As a pure-play defense supplier, the company will be able to focus exclusively on providing best-in-class, innovative solutions and executing on strategic opportunities to build upon its market leadership. Sparton will remain a partner in its ERAPSCO joint venture, which manufactures sonobuoys and transducers for the U.S. Navy.