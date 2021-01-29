Fans of Sanford-based Smart Baking Company, which has a production facility in DeBary, now have another way to get their hands on the company’s healthful and delicious snack cakes.
Smart Baking Company products are now available at select Publix Super Markets, including the one in the County Club Corners shopping center on DeLand’s south side, the company announced recently.
“As a Florida company, we are thrilled to see our products on the shelves at Publix,” Dave Heuvel, Smart Baking Company’s co-founder and executive vice president of sales and marketing, said in a news release. “More and more people these days want to live a healthy lifestyle, and it’s great to see major retailers making it convenient for them to get products to help them on their journey.”
A spokeswoman said the company’s snack products were already available at other locations in West Volusia, including DeLand Natural Market & Deli, 933 N. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand; Debbie’s Health Foods, 862 Saxon Blvd. in Orange City; and Nonna Maria’s Pizzeria, 34 N. Charles Richard Beall Blvd. in DeBary.
According to the release, Smart Baking Company will offer two-packs of its popular snack cakes, Smartcakes®, in cinnamon, lemon, chocolate and raspberry cream flavors. Smartcakes® are not only gluten-free, but are proudly baked without the use of sugars and starches and feature just 38 calories, with 5 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein.
The company said it will also offer its new formula of Smartcakes®, Smartcakes® + Vitamin C. These cakes include 100 percent of the daily recommended value of vitamin C per cake and are sweetened with stevia. The new formula also features the company’s new packaging, which aims to keep the products, which are all-natural, fresher longer.
Customers can pick up their Smart Baking Company products in the Publix nutritional bar aisle, according to the news release. They will be available in a select number of the chain’s stores throughout the Southeast. Customers can check Smart Baking Company’s website for exact locations.
The company’s products are also available online through the company’s website and Amazon.
Smart Baking Company lays claim to being a pioneer in the health-food industry. The company says it has cracked the code on healthy baking, producing Smartbuns®, Smartcakes® and Smartmuf’ns™, all of which are made from a proprietary blend of fiber, protein and water and are gluten-free, low-calorie, high-fiber, diabetic- and keto-friendly, and non-GMO.
Smartcakes®, which come in multiple flavors, are the first FDA-approved designation of “healthy cake,” according to the release.
Founded in Sanford, with two production plants in that city and one in DeBary, the company aims to offer customers choices that are truly healthy and fun.
Smart Baking Company products are available at health-food stores nationwide, as well as on Amazon and online at smartbakingco.com. For more information, visit the website or call 407-993-6300.