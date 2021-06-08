The boards of directors for SMA Healthcare (SMA), the leading behavioral health agency in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties, and The Centers, a behavioral health agency based in Marion County, have agreed to a merger, effective July 1.
The combined company will operate under the name of SMA Healthcare, according to a news release.
“We are thrilled to expand our continuum of services into Marion and Citrus County,” SMA Healthcare CEO Ivan Cosimi said in the release. “We know this merger will afford us the opportunity to meet the behavioral health needs of those individuals in our areas of operation.”
According to the news release, SMA entered into a strategic consulting agreement with The Centers last August, offering consultant and operational support to the Ocala-based organization. The two organizations then entered a period of due diligence, collaboration, and exploration in December, with the resulting goal being an agreed merger.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews