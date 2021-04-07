The City of Orange City is partnering with the DeLand Area Chamber of Commerce & Orange City Alliance to organize Keep Orange City Beautiful, a community cleanup event.
Keep Orange City Beautiful will be held 8-11 a.m. Saturday, April 17. Teams of families, businesses, churches, groups, agencies or friends will gather to compete in an eco-friendly communitywide cleanup of selected areas within the city for awards, bragging rights and, of course, making a key environmental difference within our region. Registration is open now on the Chamber website at www.delandchamber.org, where you can also get more details about the event.
The cleanup has been slightly modified from the past to allow for social distancing. The check-in time is an hour long, allowing for a staggered check-in process. Also, participants will return whenever they have completed the cleanup of their area. After they dispose of their trash, they are free to go, allowing for a staggered ending as well. Hand sanitizer will be available for everyone.
The event check-in location is Coleman Park at 210 E. Blue Springs Ave.
