Hold-ThyssenInc., a full-service commercial property firm based in Winter Park which leases and manages Enterprise Plaza in Orange City, recently closed on a five-year lease with SalonCentric, distributor of salon professional products in the center located at 2499 Enterprise Road.
Darby Hold, senior director, negotiated the long-term lease on behalf of the Michigan-based landlord, Florida Premier-Enterprise LLC. SalonCentric, a high-credit tenant with more than 565 stores throughout the country, has been well-established in the area for more than 18 years and will continue to provide their products and services here.
Hold says Enterprise Plaza is currently 92-percent leased.
Hold-Thyssen Inc. provides commercial property brokerage and leasing and management services to institutional and private investor clients nationwide. The 40-year-old firm’s current portfolio includes more than 100 commercial properties throughout the United States.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews