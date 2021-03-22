Allen Thompson has joined Rupp’s Real Estate as a broker/associate. Thompson brings nearly 10 years of award-winning real estate sales and brokerage leadership to Rupp’s.
Thompson was recently awarded the 2020 REALTOR Humanitarian of the Year by the West Volusia Association of Realtors, as well as being a member of the association’s Circle of Excellence.
In addition to selling real estate, Thompson also hosts a show highlighting local businesses and provides a weekly email newsletter to followers showcasing West Volusia events and news.
Thompson’s office is located at 1431 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand. Call Thompson at 352-874-7242 to find out how he can help you in real estate.
Rupp’s Real Estate closed out 2020 with 81 homes sold and more than $28 million in sales, with 2021 trending to easily double those numbers.
For more information, visit www.ruppsrealestate.com or call 386-388-RUPP.
