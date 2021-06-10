The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) in May announced Florida’s Return to Work initiative. This program is focused on encouraging Floridians to return to the workforce, helping employers attract job seekers, and continuing to fuel the state’s economic growth.
Through the initiative, DEO encourages Floridians who are interested in learning a new career path or need assistance looking for employment to turn to CareerSource Florida for assistance. CareerSource Florida can help job seekers explore new employment opportunities, provide workforce and job training skills, and provide career advancement assistance.
The Orange City office of CareerSource Flagler Volusia is at 846 Saxon Blvd. It’s open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday- Friday, and can be reached at 386-561-9550.
Florida has more than 460,000 jobs available across various employment websites and job-listing services. One of these job-listing sites is Employ Florida, which allows re-employment assistance claimants to view and apply to thousands of jobs available throughout the state.
Job seekers can go to www.employflorida.com/vosnet/ Default.aspx.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews