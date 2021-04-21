The National Restaurant Association collaborates with safety experts from government organizations, academia, the public health sector, and corporations to bring operators the most up-to-date guidelines to ensure safe on- and off-premise dining.
The updated COVID-19 Operating Guidance builds on the original document and incorporates the latest information and best practices from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers.
Find the new guidelines at go.restaurant.org/covid19-reopening-guide.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email toinfo@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews