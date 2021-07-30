Aparo-Griffin Properties has welcomed Isabella Griffin as the agency’s newest Realtor.
Since the day she was born, Griffin has been involved in the real estate world, as both her mother and father are certified Realtors who started their own family business — well-known as Aparo-Griffin Properties.
Born and raised in DeLand, the younger Griffin has degrees from the University of Central Florida and Daytona State College, and is now ready to take on the real estate market, hoping to help buyers find that “I’m home” feeling!
Isabella Griffin can be reached at 386-848-4115 or at the office at 386-738-2845.
Aparo-Griffin Properties is at 1409 E. New York Ave. in DeLand. The agency’s website is www.aparogriffinproperties.com.
