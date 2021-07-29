Carol Lawrence, co-owner/broker of RE/MAX Associates Inc. at 690 Deltona Blvd. in Deltona, has earned the nationally recognized Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource certification.
The National Association of Realtors offers the SFR certification to Realtors who want to help both buyers and sellers navigate these complicated transactions, as demand for professional expertise with distressed sales grows.
Realtors who have earned the SFR certification know how to help sellers maneuver the complexities of short sales as well as help buyers pursue short sale and foreclosure opportunities.
To earn the SFR certification, Realtors are required to be in good standing with the National Association of Realtors, and complete REBAC’s “Short Sales and Foreclosures: What Real Estate Professionals Need to Know” course.
To reach Lawrence, email her at clawrence@remax.net, call her cell at 386-748-0749 or call her office at 386-574-3339, ext. 126.
For more information about the SFR certification, visit www.Realtors.org.
