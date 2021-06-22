Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc. (MMNA) recently announced the creation of a new Customer Experience Recognition Program to celebrate the dealer partner with the highest combined sales and customer-satisfaction scores. The inaugural award was presented to RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand.
The Mitsubishi dealership, which opened in 2003, received high marks for its customer-relations practices, in-store concierge services and online vehicle shopping options, including ClickShop — MMNA’s 24-hour new-car online showroom — and vehicle service and maintenance experience for new and returning customers.
RC Hill also operates a second location in Ocala.
The new national Customer Experience Award combines Customer Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) and Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) program scores, which were awarded separately. For the past two years, RC Hill Mitsubishi–DeLand took home the award for highest CSI scores.
RC Hill Mitsubishi-DeLand, at 1960 S. Woodland Blvd. in DeLand, can be reached by phone at 386-736-3638, or online at www.rchillmitsubishi.com.
For more on Mitsubishi Motors and its U.S. dealer network, visit media.mitsubishicars.com.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.
— Compiled by Business Editor Joe Crews