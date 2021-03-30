Noted DeLand chef and cookbook author Hari Pulapaka recently joined a select group of chefs worldwide by being awarded the Worldchefs Certified Master Chef (WCMC) credential.
The World Association of Chefs’ Societies, or Worldchefs in short, is a dynamic global network of more than 100 chefs associations representing chefs at all levels and across all specialties worldwide. It was founded in 1928 at the Sorbonne in Paris with the venerable Auguste Escoffier as first honorary president. The WCMC is the highest certification level, valid for life, on the basis of evidence and culinary accomplishment.
“I am humbled to say the least, but I feel like my chef life is only getting started,” Pulapaka said in an online announcement.
