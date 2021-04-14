Small business with an open sign
PHOTO COURTESY ADOBE STOCK

President Joe Biden signed the PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law, extending the Paycheck Protection Program an additional two months to May 31. An additional 30-day period has also been provided for the Small Business Administration to process applications that are pending.

The PPP loan is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their employees on payroll. Borrowers may be eligible for PPP loan forgiveness.

