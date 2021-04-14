President Joe Biden signed the PPP Extension Act of 2021 into law, extending the Paycheck Protection Program an additional two months to May 31. An additional 30-day period has also been provided for the Small Business Administration to process applications that are pending.
The PPP loan is designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their employees on payroll. Borrowers may be eligible for PPP loan forgiveness.
