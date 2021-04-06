Last Aug. 18, Personal Mini Storage and many other businesses and residences were damaged or destroyed by a sudden tornado. At that company’s campus, two main storage buildings housing more than 60 tenants were severely damaged and the roof on the resident managers’ apartment was completely destroyed. It was Lisa and Steve Venable’s first day on the job!
On March 27, the self-storage company held a grand reopening of its facility at 800 N. Spring Garden Ave. near DeLand.
Personal Mini Storage celebrated with local vendors and members of its staff to mark the new structures and repairs that have been completed. It was the company’s way of showing how much it appreciates the support and kind words from all of the community, including business partners, individuals, tenants and merchants from Downtown DeLand.
Send us your news — We want your business news. Send news items and photographs via email to info@beacononlinenews.com. Please include a contact telephone number. When sending photos, please send high-resolution, uncropped files, and identify the individuals pictured.