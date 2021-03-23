Pace Center for Girls, a nationally recognized program that provides education, counseling, training and advocacy for girls and young women, has hired Sheila Jordan as executive director of the program’s Volusia-Flagler center. This year, the center celebrates 25 years of transforming the lives of more than 2,500 girls across the local community.
Jordan has spent nearly three decades dedicated to youth development and leadership. She previously served as executive director of Pace Center for Girls of Citrus County, where she opened the center in January 2019.
Pace is one of the only multistate, gender-responsive, trauma-informed, and strength-based models for girls in the country, with a proven evidence base that has served more than 40,000 vulnerable girls in Florida and Georgia since 1985.
For more information about Pace Center for Girls, visit www.pacecenter.org.
