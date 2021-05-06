The Steak ’n Shake in Orange City recently took the wraps off a remodeling that also introduced self-service kiosks.
With a digital, touch-screen menu, guests now can place orders and make payments independently, offering a more seamless and convenient dine-in experience, according to a corporate news release.
The outlet at 927 Saxon Blvd., owned and operated by franchisee Teresa Grace, had a grand reopening April 22.
After closing the dining room in March of 2020 due to COVID-19, Grace — like other Steak ’n Shakes across the country — implemented drive-in service, where customers order from their vehicles via a mobile app and have their food and shakes delivered on a tray by a carhop. Just as in years past, the tray would be attached to an open car window for customers to enjoy their order in the safety of their car or on nearby picnic tables outside.
Now, Grace is thrilled to welcome guests back to a new and improved Steak ’n Shake.
“We have so missed seeing and connecting with our guests this past year and are thrilled to finally welcome everyone back to a fresh, remodeled dining room,” Grace said in the release. “The new interior celebrates the history and heritage of Steak ’n Shake, while also introducing kiosks for a fun, visual way to order your favorite Steakburgers and shakes. We are looking forward to rekindling the relationship with our ‘extended family’ and excited to once again provide outstanding hospitality and delicious meals to our dine-in guests.”
In addition to browsing the visually enhanced digital menu, guests can easily customize meals and pay with cash or credit directly at the kiosk, the release says. Employees prepare and serve up delicious steakburgers and milkshakes, which guests retrieve at the pickup counter and then are free to select from any open seating in the dining room and enjoy their meal.
The beverage station and food pickup counter have also been refreshed, including a separate pickup location for delivery and online orders.
This new service model offers added convenience and comfort, while still delivering the same high-quality and high-value meals that Steak ’n Shake has been serving for the past 87 years, according to the news release.
The Orange City Steak ’n Shake is open 10 a.m.-midnight seven days a week. For more information about that location, go to steaknshake.com/locations/fl-orange-city-saxon-boulevard.
Steak ’n Shake, born in 1934 on Route 66, is the originator of the steakburger and a legendary milkshake, which together have been the company’s gustatory stars for 87 years and counting, the release says. With more than 500 locations around the world, Steak ’n Shake is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Nation’s Restaurant News Golden Chain Award and Zagat’s #1 Voted Milkshake.
For more information, visit steaknshake.com or follow the company on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @steaknshake.